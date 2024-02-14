Plantation High School teacher accused of ‘romantic relationship' with student

A Broward high school teacher is facing serious charges after being accused of sending explicit text messages to a student police said he was in a "romantic relationship" with.

Gabriel Mohammed, a teacher at Plantation High School, was arrested Monday and was charged with soliciting/engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure, according to Broward Sheriff's Office jail records.

BSO Gabriel Mohammed

According to an arrest warrant, Mohammed was in a "romantic relationship" with a 10th-grader and had sent her sexually explicit messages, as well as a voice memo explaining his feelings toward her.

Police started investigating back in January after the school administration learned Mohammed was possibly in a relationship with the student and had been talking to her outside of school and was in class alone with her, the warrant said.

Mohammed appeared in bond court Tuesday, where a judge issued a $30,000 bond and ordered him to stay away from the victim, have no contact with minors, have no devices with internet access, and not return to any public and private school in Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach counties.