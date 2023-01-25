Plantation Homeowner Raises Concerns After House Hit by Cars Three Times

Plantation resident Jonathan Phillips has had cars slam into his home three separate times.

The homeowner said he’s even resorted to putting up storm shutters at times to protect his home from cars.

“In 2015, we had our first crash, and since then we’ve had about two other crashes from the same spot,” Phillips said.

The backyard of his home runs along the busy stretch of North Nob Hill Road near NW 6th Court in Plantation. The worst accident happened back in 2015.

“It was a vehicle that went the wrong way in traffic and plowed through three backyards and took out the whole side of our house," Phillips said. "It crashed right through the bathroom, and my grandmother was in the bathroom moments before it happened, so that would have been really bad because the whole room looked like a bomb went off basically inside there."

The second crash, a hit-and-run, happened two years later in 2017 at 4 a.m. Phillips said he reached out to the City of Plantation many times until a guardrail was installed in the median, but he claimed it hasn’t fixed the issue as it’s not protecting the homes in the area.

In April of 2021, another car ended up in Phillips’ backyard, and each time he’s had to clean up the expensive damage left behind.

“The first one was the most severe one where it actually took structural damage, and that was hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage, and I’m still kind of in debt today,” Phillips said.

Phillips said he wants a new guardrail behind his house so he can feel comfortable again at home.

"It’s not really a safe feeling in this house," he said. "Especially when you hear a car go by really fast or hear horns going off. It is kind of unnerving because you don’t know what going to happen or if somebody is going to crash again."

According to Plantation Mayor Nico Sortal, the city has heard his pleas and is going to do something about it. Sortal went out to the site himself and has pushed for the city to spend around $84,000 to install a new guardrail in the grassy area behind Phillips's house.

“I want them to approve it. I feel like it’s in their best interest to approve it," Phillips said. "And the goal is to not have anybody get hurt so hopefully, they install the guardrail. I’m not saying that it will be a fail-safe, but it’s better than nothing."

It is up to the Plantation City Council to approve the funds to install a new guardrail. The item is on the agenda to be discussed at Wednesday's city council meeting at 6 p.m.