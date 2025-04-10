Plantation man arrested on federal child porn charges after FBI raids apartment

A Plantation man accused of sharing child pornography videos on a messaging app was arrested on federal charges after the FBI raided his apartment, records showed.

Carl David Cunningham, 38, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, a criminal complaint said.

According to the complaint, in February, Plantation Police received a tip that 39 suspected child pornography files were uploaded to a Kik account in November.

The files, which were shared in a private chat message, included videos that featured children under age 10 performing sex acts, the complaint said.

Investigators found the Kik user had participated in group chats and direct messages with others who were interested in trading child pornography, the complaint said.

They also found a message where he said he "seeks out children for sexual encounters while bragging about his past sexual experiences" including one with a 12-year-old girl, the complaint said.

Investigators tracked the IP address linked to the Kik account to an apartment on Cypress Road on Plantation where Cunningham lives, the complaint said.

Two of the images in the Kik user's account depicted a man with a beard consistent with Cunningham's driver's license photo, the complaint said.

Cunningham had also previously owned a gun store in Humble, Texas, and posted videos to a YouTube channel showing him handling various firearms and one video showed an arm tattoo that appeared to be the same one in a photo from the Kik account, the complaint said.

On Wednesday, the FBI executed a search warrant at Cunningham's apartment and he was detained.

Cunningham admitted he had a Kik account but said he hadn't used it since around 2020, the complaint said.

Cunningham was arrested on the federal charges and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.