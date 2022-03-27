Broward

Plantation Police Searching for Missing Endangered Teen

By nbc 6

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing after running away from home, Plantation police said.

Gayden Russell was last seen at the 9300 block of northwest 18th Court at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday and his destination is unknown.

The boy  is described as a white male, 5’0”, 100 lbs., with blue eyes, and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a black backpack.
Russell is considered endangered because of his age.

If you know of Gayden Russell’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.

