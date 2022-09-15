Plantation Woman Accused of Paying Rent, Car Note Through Fraud

A 36-year-old Plantation woman is facing fraud and grand theft charges for using someone else’s bank account to pay her rent, to lease a car, and to buy a trailer for a friend, police said.

Natasha Maragh was already on probation for 21 fraud-related charges in 2016. She surrendered at the Broward County Jail Wednesday on the two new charges, records show.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, she obtained a client’s personal banking information while working as a clerk for a marine business in Fort Lauderdale since 2017.

She moved into an apartment in the Waves community in Plantation in December 2020 and arranged to have more than $16,000 in rent payments come from a boating client’s bank account, the report stated.

Then, Maragh leased an Alfa Romeo Giulia with $750 monthly payments coming from the client’s account. She also spent another $1,247 from the account to buy a friend a trailer that was later stolen, police said.

The client noticed the pattern of withdrawals from the bank account and contacted Bay Harbor Island Police.

A total of $19,598 had been stolen from the account by January, police said.

Police learned where the money went and said Maragh confessed when questioned.

She remains in the Broward County Jail without bond for violating the terms of her probation on the 2016 fraud case, records show.