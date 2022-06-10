Plantation Woman Fights Off Gator After Finding Pet Dog in Its Mouth

A woman was able to fight off an alligator after she found it with her pet dog in its mouth outside her Plantation home.

Stephany Pineda said she walked outside her home Wednesday to find her 2-year-old Frencie Gloria caught under a fence with its head in the gator's mouth.

Pineda said she started screaming and pulling on the dog until the gator let go, leaving the Frenchie with just avfew bite marks.

"She was being dragged by a gator," Pineda said. "I started screaming like crazy, 'It's killing her!' I can't remember, like everything went silent in my head and I grabbed her but I screamed so loud and my mom was screaming so loud that he let go."

Pineda and her husband believe heavy rain last week washed out some of the dirt under her fence, creating a hole big enough for the gator to grab the dog.

A team of gator trappers were able to get a hold of the seven-and-a-half-foot gator and took it to a wildlife sanctuary.

Pineda said she's still shaken by the encounter and is worried about her safety.