Plastic Barrier Recycling Program Begins in Hialeah As Pandemic Restrictions Ease

As the coronavirus hit in 2020, businesses rushed to find any way they could to keep their doors open while trying to maintain employees and customers safe.

Sales of plexiglass tripled to roughly $750 million in the U.S. after the pandemic hit, according to Forbes, as all sorts of business sought ways to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

Now that social distancing and restrictions are loosening across the country, some businesses may feel that those plastic barriers are no longer necessary, but acrylic can't just be placed in normal recycling bins.

Faulkner's Inc of Miami is trying to stem the environmental effects of this potential influx of unrecycled plastic barriers by hosting a recycling drive at their Hialeah location.

If you’d like to participate, the drop-off location is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 7275 W 20th Ave in Hialeah.

If your company is interested in participating as a drop off location, please contact Falkner at 305-885-4731.