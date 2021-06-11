Hialeah

Plastic Barrier Recycling Program Begins in Hialeah As Pandemic Restrictions Ease

Acrylic barriers are meant to last for a long time, but the dividers used to help curb the coronavirus are only temporary and cannot be recycled through traditional bins

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the coronavirus hit in 2020, businesses rushed to find any way they could to keep their doors open while trying to maintain employees and customers safe.

Sales of plexiglass tripled to roughly $750 million in the U.S. after the pandemic hit, according to Forbes, as all sorts of business sought ways to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Now that social distancing and restrictions are loosening across the country, some businesses may feel that those plastic barriers are no longer necessary, but acrylic can't just be placed in normal recycling bins.

Faulkner's Inc of Miami is trying to stem the environmental effects of this potential influx of unrecycled plastic barriers by hosting a recycling drive at their Hialeah location.

If you’d like to participate, the drop-off location is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 7275 W 20th Ave in Hialeah.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know: Sisters Petition to Lift Visitation Restrictions at JMH

Cold Crimes 8 hours ago

Man Seen Purchasing Cellphone Could Lead Police to 2014 Murderer

If your company is interested in participating as a drop off location, please contact Falkner at 305-885-4731.

This article tagged under:

HialeahCOVID-19recycling
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us