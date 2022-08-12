Plea Deal Struck in 2018 Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Pompano Beach

One of four suspects in the murder of local rapper XXXTentacion has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for testimony against the other three co-defendants, according to his lawyer.

“Robert Allen… entered a guilty plea,” attorney Jim Lewis said Friday. “He pled to a lesser included offense of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.”

Allen, Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome are charged in the fatal shooting of Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy on June 18, 2018, as he was leaving a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The 20-year-old Onfroy -- known by his stage name XXXTentacion -- had withdrawn about $50,000 from a bank before going to the RIVA Motorsports shop at 3671 N. Dixie Highway.

The four are accused of killing Onfroy for the money.

“Mr. Allen’s role in this, it was much less than the other three,” Lewis said. “More of an accessory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly, he never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody.”

All were indicted by a grand jury one month later. Allen was arrested days later at his sister’s home southeast of Atlanta.

He is still facing a life prison term.

“Obviously, we’re hoping for a lot better than a life sentence,” Lewis said.

Allen’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23 before Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan.