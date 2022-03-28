Pleasant Monday Across South Florida Before Humidity, Wet Weather Returns

South Florida will feel like the spring season to start the work week, but by next weekend you might be ready to say it feels more like summer across the area.

High pressure continues to carve out mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures as we start the week. After a few morning 50s, the numbers will quickly rebound into the low mid-80s Monday afternoon.

Humidity remains on the low side. Look for just about the same on Tuesday.

Winds will start picking up out of the southeast Wednesday and you'll also notice the temps and humidity rising as well. That trend continues into the end of the week with the best chances for rain on Friday.

The humidity will be sky high as temperatures push into the upper-80s. We remain very warm and humid into the weekend with a few showers and storms possible.