Pleasant Sunday Across South Florida Before Arrival of Next Front Across Area

South Florida will find themselves having quite a pleasant end to the weekend Sunday ahead of some potentially cooler weather arriving in the area by the end of the next work week.

Sunday morning there is patchy fog in the western suburbs with temps in the low to mid-60s. This afternoon, the pleasant weekend continues with sunny conditions and light wind. The chance for showers is low and highs remain in the low 80s.

This week remains slightly above average with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There is a weak front moving through Tuesday that brings up the moisture just a bit for an isolated shower.

Otherwise, we’re mainly dry the next several days. The forecast changer is the end of the week front. It approaches Thursday and ups the rain chances for Friday. This will give way to cooler and more seasonable temps for the weekend. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.