South Florida

Pleasant Temps Rest of Weekend, Cooler Weather to Start Work Week

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The stretch of pleasant weather will continue into the weekend as two additional cold fronts drop into the area.

With a weak front passing Saturday, weekend highs will range from the middle to upper 70s as morning lows drop to near 60.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A slightly stronger front will pass Monday to aid in more locations seeing lows in the upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

Local

travel 4 hours ago

Attorney General and FAA: Disruptive Behavior on Planes Will Not Fly

Miami Gardens 3 hours ago

Family Holds Vigil for Man Killed in Miami Gardens Hit-and-Run

While temperatures moderate next week, highs will stay under 80 through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies expected.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBrowardWeather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us