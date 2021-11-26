Pleasant Temps Rest of Weekend, Cooler Weather to Start Work Week

The stretch of pleasant weather will continue into the weekend as two additional cold fronts drop into the area.

With a weak front passing Saturday, weekend highs will range from the middle to upper 70s as morning lows drop to near 60.

A slightly stronger front will pass Monday to aid in more locations seeing lows in the upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

While temperatures moderate next week, highs will stay under 80 through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies expected.