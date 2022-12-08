Pleasant Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Slightly Cooler Weekend

South Florida will continue feeling slightly cooler than in previous weeks ahead of what could be an even cooler weekend.

Winds will continue to ease and turn more to the north late week and weekend and this will offer up some slightly cooler mornings. We are already seeing some cooler numbers early Thursday with the softer beach breeze. It's nice to see a few more 60s.

These lighter winds won't do much to cool our afternoons off as we are once again expecting low to mid-80s Thursday afternoon. The average high for this time of the year comes in at 79 degrees.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Nonetheless, as those winds turn more to the north this weekend, we are thinking morning numbers may drop into the mid-60s for Miami and this means low 60s and maybe lower for inland locations.

Rain chances remain low right into the middle of next week as humidity remains under control.