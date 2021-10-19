first alert weather

Pleasant Tuesday Across South Florida Before Humidity, Storms Make Return

Rain chances will hit about 40-50 percent late this week and weekend

South Florida will continue the pleasant work week forecast on Tuesday, but all that could be changing in the coming days as both humidity and the wet weather makes their return.

Another beautiful day is shaping up across South Florida. Expect low humidity, high sunshine and a pleasant breeze all over again.

Highs will drift into the mid-80s.

Humidity slowly ramps up by the end of the week and we will likely see raindrops return to the forecast. Rain chances will hit about 40-50 percent late this week and weekend. Highs remain in the mid-80s.

The tropics remain quiet with less than a month and a half left in the 2021 hurricane season.

