first alert weather

Pleasant Wednesday Across South Florida Before Rain, Humidity Make a Return

Rain chances continue to drift higher this weekend as a weak front heads our way

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you've been enjoying the weather to start the work week across South Florida, you've got at least one more day of it before the rain and humidity make a return to end the work week.

The low humidity pattern continues Wednesday with really comfortable temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s, but the lack of deep moisture really helps take the edge off.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

You'll notice a pleasant beach breeze too.

Humidity begins to creep up Thursday and we may see spotty showers returning to the forecast. Rain chances continue to drift higher this weekend as a weak front heads our way.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 to Know: MSD Commission Wants to Know Why Isn't Dispatch System Fixed Yet

Miami-Dade 30 mins ago

Artists Taking Over Billboards Across South Florida for Good Cause

The combination of a few showers and a stronger east breeze will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s. 

Rain chances may take another dip early next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us