Pleasant Wednesday Across South Florida Before Rain, Humidity Make a Return

If you've been enjoying the weather to start the work week across South Florida, you've got at least one more day of it before the rain and humidity make a return to end the work week.

The low humidity pattern continues Wednesday with really comfortable temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s, but the lack of deep moisture really helps take the edge off.

You'll notice a pleasant beach breeze too.

Humidity begins to creep up Thursday and we may see spotty showers returning to the forecast. Rain chances continue to drift higher this weekend as a weak front heads our way.

The combination of a few showers and a stronger east breeze will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances may take another dip early next week.