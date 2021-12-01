Pleasant Wednesday in South Florida Before Warmer Weather Returns

The month of December has arrived - and with it, South Florida could see a slight rise in temperatures and rain chances in the coming days.

We are locked into a pleasant pattern with low humidity, light winds and comfortable temperatures. We may see a few morning 50s briefly with numbers quickly bouncing to near 80 by the afternoon.

Rain chances are near zero. The forecast remains about the same through Friday.

A weak front will approach South Florida this weekend and fizzle out. Morning temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with high back to the low 80s.

Just a few isolated showers are in the cards.