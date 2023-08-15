Miami Gardens

‘Please come forward': Mother makes plea to driver who hit her son in Miami Gardens

Juan David Salazar is slowly recovering in the hospital after the crash late Sunday

By Laura Rodriguez

A mother is seeking justice after a driver struck and injured her son over the weekend in Miami Gardens.

Juan David Salazar is slowly recovering in the hospital after the crash late Sunday just down the block from their home. It happened between 11:30 p.m. and midnight near NW 208th Terrace and 28th Court.

“Someone erratically made a turn and hit my son head-on," said his mother, Glorida Arbelaez.

Salazar was on FaceTime with a friend when the car struck him. He told his mother it was a black sedan.

“The driver of the car just left him there unconscious," Arbelaez said.

Once he regained consciousness, Salazar was able to walk home and his mom rushed him to the hospital.

"He has four fractured ribs, a laceration on his liver, and lots of bruises all over his body," Arbelaez said.

She is now begging the person to come forward. She said she can’t comprehend how people continue to leave the scene of accidents.

"We aren’t judging because we know it was an accident, but we need that person to please come forward and speak up," Arbelaez said.

The family has filed a police report with Miami Gardens Police, who said they were investigating.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

