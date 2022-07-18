‘Please, Don't Kill Me': Video Shows Man Hold Taxi Driver at Gunpoint in Broward

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera holding a taxi driver at gunpoint in Broward.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. back on July 4 when the driver picked up the man near the 7800 block of Southwest Eighth Street in North Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Once the passenger, "James," was in the taxi, the driver drove off and told him full payment was required before he could be transported, officials said.

That's when the passenger became irate, demanded another cab, and pulled a gun on the driver, officials said.

Surveillance video showed the driver calling for another taxi and asking the passenger to wait outside, but the passenger refuses to get out and demands to be taken to his original location, officials said.

That's when the driver puts his hands up and begs for his life.

"Please, don't kill me, don't kill me," the driver is heard saying in the video.

The driver crashes into a parked car before returning to the original location where the passenger exits.

Detectives are trying to identify the gunman and are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.