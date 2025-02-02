‘Please don't shoot my dog': Woman, pitbull recovering after being shot during dog fight

A woman is outraged after she says she and her dog were shot Friday in Fort Lauderdale. Police say her dog and another dog were fighting when the other owner took out a gun.

Emile Grimm admitted her dog started the fight on Seabreeze Boulevard, but she doesn't agree with how it ended.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“In shock, traumatized,” Grimm said. “The whole time (he said) I'm going to shoot your dog and I'm like please don't shoot my dog this happens and the fact is he did it after everything was released.”

Grimm says she was walking her two pit bulls in Fort Lauderdale Friday when one of them, Sweetie saw another dog and latched onto its ear. Grimm says she and the other owner tried to separate them.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Immediately I kneeled on his neck, I was punching my dog trying to get him off and this big guy was doing the same and right away, I'm going to kill your dog, and I said please don't,” Grim said.

Grimm says her dog then bit the other owner in the leg. Police say that owner took out a gun and shot Grimm's dog. Grimm says a bullet also grazed her hand.

“I was cradling her neck and he was down on one knee and he pulled out a gun and said I told you I was going to shoot your dog so I put my hand in the way and it grazed my hand,” Grimm said. “I saw the skin fly off and he did a second shot and it went through the other side and I was holding her in a puddle of blood and my hand is bleeding everyone is videotaping and he said I did it, I have a gun permit standing there like nothing and I’m like how dare you someone help my dog it was chaos.”

Grimm's dog was still at the vet Saturday. The dog is alert and taking antibiotics. Friday night, veterinarians removed the bullet from Sweetie's neck.

“What if that bullet hit a child it would be a whole different story,” Grimm's boyfriend Anthony Laplant said. “I'm hoping they put this guy in jail.”

Grimm says police asked her if she wanted to press charges and she said yes. She knows Friday could've ended differently.

“My dog started it yes, but it ended wrong,” Grimm said. “It shouldn't have ended like that.”

Fort Lauderdale Police did not have any updates Saturday.