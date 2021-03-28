Plenty of Sunshine, Small Chance of Passing Sprinkle as South Florida Gears Up For Cold Front

It is another beautiful day in South Florida, but if you're planning for an afternoon outdoors, pack some water and maybe an umbrella.

A pretty impressive cold front arrives on Thursday, April 1st - no joke! Easter Weekend looks gorgeous from start to finish.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hot, humid and breezy weather continues today through Wednesday. Each day will have highs in the mid to upper 80s with feel-like temps in the 90s.

Our rain chances today are not quite zero percent. There is the outside chance for a quick, passing sprinkle like we saw in a few spots on Saturday and we could see an isolated shower or two Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold front arrives Thursday with showers and storms followed by a sharp drop in humidity by Friday. Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the 70s. Lows will be in the 60s with even some 50s popping up over the weekend.

Long-range models show this could be the last cold front of the season and certainly a rare treat for April...so enjoy!