‘Plenty of Work to Be Done': Hallandale Beach Assessing Damage From Historic Flooding

The City of Hallandale Beach is still assessing the damage left behind by last week’s historic flooding event.

According to Mayor Joy Cooper, the northeast part of the city saw the most flooding, but the water receded quickly in part because of the investments the city has made over the years to mitigate flooding.

“I must say I was very proud of our community, our water receded pretty quickly because of the investments we’ve made over the past years. Obviously, there’s plenty of work to be done," Cooper said Wednesday. “We invested $20 million of FEMA and federal dollars and local dollars as well from our taxpayers personally, to actually do major pumping systems, one is in 14th Avenue and the other one in southwest."

Hallandale Beach is a community that is used to flooding but what they didn’t expect was the short amount of time in which the rainfall happened.

Lorena Inclan/NBC 6 The pump station on Northeast 14th Avenue in Hallandale Beach.

The water has now receded, but residents like Alissa Bruk said they were stuck in their home until it drained.

“We were stuck here for two days because the water was too high, there was no way to pull the car out”, said Bruk. “It was very, very high this is the worst that I’ve seen it since 2016.”

Cooper said they’re not able to engineer their way out of every flood because the reality is the city is only a foot above sea level.

NBC6's Lorena Inclan has more on the area that suffered from the massive amount of water that fell during the storms that came through.

However, Hallandale Beach is in conversations with the City of Hollywood for a potential partnership.

“A couple months ago their public works and our public works started talking about a partnership, particularly on that border community, which I think is critical,” said Cooper.