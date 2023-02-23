Police Activity Impacts Cypress Bay High School for 2nd Time This Week

For the second time this week and third time this month, classes at Cypress Bay High School in Weston were impacted due to police activity.

On Thursday, Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to the high school after finding a suspicious object.

NBC 6 spoke to both parents and students as they were waiting for the "secure" status to be lifted, which happened shortly before noon.

"There's rumors everywhere. We don't really know what's true,” said Juliana Aguiar, a senior at the school.

Parents were also anxiously waiting for the all clear. Antonio Ramos was waiting by the school to see what happened.

“It's very difficult because it's a situation where kids are kids,” said Ramos. "And most of these times I've been false alarms, not like whatever happened over there with that monster," he added, referring to the 2018 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

NBC 6 asked what he thought should happen in order for these stressful situations to not take place.

“In these cases, it's better a shutdown of the week, in my mind, than waiting for something to happen,” he said. “And other measures that I can see are very extreme, like having dogs and metal detectors that I don't think is possible."

Other students, like Daniela Alvarez and Paulina Gonzalez, both seniors at the high school, said they are annoyed at the constant stopping and alerts on their phone.

“Honestly, just nervous. Nervous and scared,” said Gonzalez. "I'm supposed to be safe at school doing my work and I can't be doing that because I'm it with the schools with the lights off."

The school has been placed on lockdown in the past. According to the information on the Broward County Schools site, a lockdown is more extreme and requires students to stay indoors and hide away from windows and doors. They must also remain silent and ready to evacuate just in case.

Under secure status, students and staff must still be inside, but classes can run as normal.