Doral

Police Alert Public of Large Snake Spotted in Doral

NBC 6

Police are alerting the public of a "very large snake" that was spotted in Doral Monday.

Doral Police said in an Instagram post that the reptile was spotted in the area of NW 114th Avenue.

Anyone who encounters the snake is asked to stay away and call 911 or report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Exotic Species Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681).

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

DoralFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissionsnake
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us