Police Alert Public of Large Snake Spotted in Doral

Police are alerting the public of a "very large snake" that was spotted in Doral Monday.

Doral Police said in an Instagram post that the reptile was spotted in the area of NW 114th Avenue.

Anyone who encounters the snake is asked to stay away and call 911 or report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Exotic Species Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681).