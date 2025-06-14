Police arrest 19-year-old in fiery Hollywood crash that killed barber

Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a fiery crash in Hollywood that killed a well-known Miami Gardens barber back in May.

According to Hollywood Police, Gerson Alette Jr. was charged with one count of vehicular homicide, six counts of reckless driving causing property damage, two counts of unlawful speeding and 1 count of disobeying a red light.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the victim, Douglas Freeman, 49, was making a left turn on Sheridan Street and 40th Avenue when Alette ran a red light and crashed into Freeman's car. The impact of the crash sent the car through a sign before it burst into flames.

The crash also sent several others to the hospital.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Video shows the moments right before the crash, where a white car swerves in and out of traffic.

Freeman was a beloved and well-known barber at Toppcuttaz barbershop in Miami Gardens.

"Full of laughs all the time. Full of fun," said Michael Stephens, who owns the barbershop. "Just a good guy. Out here trying to make it, about his family."