Police arrest 3 for stealing car, tag after crash in Sunrise

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three men in connection with a stolen tag after a crash near 7800 West Oakland Park Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement by the BSO, deputies were informed around 5:30 P.M. of a stolen tag from Miami-Dade in Pompano Beach.

The BSO said that while the deputies kept track of the car, the three suspects traveled to Sunrise, where they were involved in the crash with the other vehicle and bailed out with the stolen tag.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and needed to be taken to a local area hospital by paramedics.

The BSO also said an investigation showed the car was stolen from Plantation.

A canvass of the area revealed the suspects hiding in a local business, where they were promptly taken into custody, the BSO said.