Police Arrest Alleged Driver Involved in Fatal Pompano Beach Hit and Run Which Left Two Dead

A man is behind bars after police say he fled the scene of a fatal crash in Pompano Beach Sunday morning, leaving two people dead.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Danilo Perez was behind the wheel of a silver Toyota Camry which rear-ended a scooter at the 1200 block of South Dixie Highway. Police say Perez fled the scene.

The two men riding the scooter were ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead when rescue teams arrived, authorities said.

Hours later, investigators found Perez's car and promptly arrested him.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

