Police Arrest Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

On Friday, November 18, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. in connection to the accident.

Officers responded to the scene near Pembroke Road and Island Drive just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Police found the victim, identified as 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said Miralda was riding his bicycle westbound on Pembroke Road when he was struck by a black 2016 Nissan Altima with the tag number LAD Q40. Police said Williams left the scene after the crash.

According to police, the vehicle likely had damage to the front bumper and headlight area as well as damage to the hood and windshield.

Following his arrest, Williams was transported to the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail and is facing three charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving death, tampering with evidence, and driving while license suspended.