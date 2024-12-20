Fort Lauderdale

Police arrest driver who allegedly cost man his leg in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run

The incident happened just after midnight back on Aug. 11 when the victim, Yevhenii Arsirii, saw someone pushing a truck in the 2300 block of Northwest 6th Street.

By Jamie Guirola

Police have arrested the woman who they say crashed into a good Samaritan helping a stranded motorist in Fort Lauderdale months ago, causing life-altering injuries, before she fled the scene.

Now, 29-year-old Tydaijah Sade Lashone Murray is behind bars, accused of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and other charges.

The incident happened just after midnight back on Aug. 11 when the victim, Yevhenii Arsirii, saw someone pushing a truck in the 2300 block of Northwest 6th Street. He pulled over and learned the driver ran out of gas, so he got out to help push. 

“We were pushing and talking about love and compassion and then everything happened,” Arsirii told NBC6 back in August.

29-year-old Tydaijah Sade Lashone Murray

Moments later, another driver hit Arsirii, another good Samaritan, and the truck from behind. Fort Lauderdale Police said that driver got out of her car and walked away.

"It's hard to describe how it's changed my life. It's like now, it's completely different. The way I have to wake up and sit on the chair and move around the house and go downstairs and get in the car," Arsirii told NBC6 after learning of the arrest.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

