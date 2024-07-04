Police arrest man accused of stealing murdered elderly couple's car

Police have arrested a man who they say stole the car of an elderly couple who was found murdered in their Fort Lauderdale home earlier this year.

Maurice Newson, 30, was arrested back in May and was charged for allegedly stealing Major and Claudette Melvin's vehicle, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Broward Sheriff's Office Booking photo of Maurice Newson

The husband and wife, who were 89 and 85 years old, were found shot to death inside their home in the 600 block of Southwest 30th Terrace back on March 22.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Their vehicle — a 2014 red Ford Fusion — was missing.

Throughout the investigation, detectives eventually found the vehicle in a tow yard.

Detectives later discovered Newson not only stole the car, but sold it.

NBC6 has learned Newson had been romantically involved with the couple's granddaughter.

Newson faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property, but he has not been linked to the murders.