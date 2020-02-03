Miami Gardens

Police Arrest Man for Selling Stolen Super Bowl Tickets

Miami-Dade Corrections

Carlos Neville

" data-ellipsis="false">

One man spent his Super Bowl Sunday behind bars after police say he sold stolen tickets for the big game.

According to an arrest report, Carlos Neville sold five tickets to an event broker for $23,000.

The broker is the owner of a business called Tickets and Hospitality in Miami Gardens.

Local

Palm Beach County 5 hours ago

Sperm Whale Dies After Beaching Itself North of Mar-a-Lago

Miami 50 mins ago

1,400 Pounds of Shark Fins Found by Wildlife Inspectors in Miami

Police say the broker sold the tickets to a few clients who were denied entry to the game. They say security noticed the tickets were reported stolen by Miami police.

The broker later saw Neville in the area and reported him to police, according to the report.

Neville was taken into custody and charged with one count of second degree grand theft and one count of stolen property.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensSuper Bowl
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us