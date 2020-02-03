Police Arrest Man for Selling Stolen Super Bowl Tickets

One man spent his Super Bowl Sunday behind bars after police say he sold stolen tickets for the big game.

According to an arrest report, Carlos Neville sold five tickets to an event broker for $23,000.

The broker is the owner of a business called Tickets and Hospitality in Miami Gardens.

Police say the broker sold the tickets to a few clients who were denied entry to the game. They say security noticed the tickets were reported stolen by Miami police.

The broker later saw Neville in the area and reported him to police, according to the report.

Neville was taken into custody and charged with one count of second degree grand theft and one count of stolen property.