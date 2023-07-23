Police arrest man suspected in stealing 14 parrots in SW Miami-Dade

Miami Dade Police announced the arrest of Lazaro Ariel Mantillaur in connection with a slew of reports about stolen parrots.

According to the police report, Mantillaur is accused of stealing a total of 14 parrots.

The owner of the two parrots told NBC6 that they were able to recover their pet Cockatoo, Pepe, but that their Harlequin Mackaw, Riki, is still missing.

"The person arrested was the one who stole our birds, yesterday we recovered Pepe our Umbrella cockatoo but we still haven't recovered Ricki our Harlequin Macaw," Eduardo Muñoz told NBC6.

The burglary happened on May 16 from his home at SW 161st place and Muñoz says it happened while his family was sleeping.

Mantillaur was charged with 6 counts of burglary, possession of cocaine, grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.