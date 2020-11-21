Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Stole a Chain from a Legally Blind Man in Miami Beach

A man is behind bars after police say he attempted to steal a chain from a legally blind man in Miami Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Edward Smallwood was allegedly spotted fighting with three men by officers near 10th Street and Collins Avenue. They say Smallwood fled the scene when officers arrived, but was chased down and apprehend a few blocks away.

The victim told police he was visually impaired, and required assistance from two friends to cross the street when he felt a hard object press against his back. At that moment, the victim says his chain was ripped from his neck.

According to the report, witnesses saw the victim's friends attempt to stop the robber before officers arrived, and the robber fled. A firearm was recovered from the scene by police.

Security camera footage from a nearby building shows the incident. The robber can be seen running from the street corner as officers and police vehicles chase them down. According to the arrest report, one police officer said the footage showed the robber following the victim and his friends.

Witnesses, were able to identify Smallwood as the robber who police say denied the incident.

Smallwood faces one count of armed robbery and resisting arrest without violence.