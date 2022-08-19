Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Condo Fire

An eight-month investigation into a deadly fire in a Fort Lauderdale condominium has resulted in an arrest for murder.

Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward County jail records showed.

Rush is accused of setting a fire in a 9th-floor condo at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive about 1 a.m. on Dec. 3 that killed 93-year-old resident Howard Perkins.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Rush, Perkins' roommate, told NBC 6 at the time that he believed a lamp fell over and a hot bulb started the fire.

Police and fire investigators initially thought it was an accidental fire but later determined it was suspicious and launched a homicide investigation.

According to a search warrant, investigators recovered a smoke alarm, clothing, lighters, butane fuel and an unknown liquid.

A Broward grand jury indicted Rush for first-degree murder on Wednesday. At his first court appearance Friday morning, Rush started yelling.

“It’s a whole misunderstanding,” he shouted, as Broward Judge Phoebee Francois tried to interrupt. “I did not hurt a friend I’ve known for over 20 years and I sure as hell didn’t start a condo on fire.”

The grand jury ordered Rush be held without bond and the judge agreed as Rush continued to shout.

“I went through this back in January,” he yelled. “I was interviewed by the FBI and Fort Lauderdale Police [and] they had nothing to charge me with because they knew I wouldn’t hurt my friend.”

Rush remains in the Broward County Jail.