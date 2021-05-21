Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Death of Missing Miami Teen Jogger

Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a missing teen girl whose body was discovered Sunday night along a causeway near a Miami harbor, NBC 6 has confirmed.

Detectives arrested 60-year-old Jose Fimia for his alleged involvement in the fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Diani Gomez Sanchez, according to the Miami Police Department.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

According to an arrest report, authorities made the arrest after driving around the area of 7800 NE Bayshore Court -- a location near where the victim was struck and killed by a gray or silver car that fled.

A sergeant noticed a silver Toytota Corolla parked across the street and found that damages on the vehicle were consistent with the hit-and-run fatality.

Damages were also consistent with the victim's injuries, officers said.

UPDATE: our Traffic Homicide Detectives arrested 60-year-old Jose Fimia for his involvement in a fatal hit & run crash which resulted in the death of 16-year-old Diani Gomez Sanchez. https://t.co/Me8aras1uN — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 22, 2021

The remains of 16-year-old Diani Gomez Sanchez were found off the 79th Street causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina Sunday night, Miami police said. Her family and law enforcement had been searching for her since she disappeared Saturday morning after leaving home for a run.

Police had originally suspected the teen was slain, but by Monday afternoon they had determined she had been struck by a gray or silver car that fled.

City of Miami police officers responded at around 5:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of Northeast 79th Street, near Pelican Harbor Marina, where they found the body.

Family members identified her as Dayana Gomez Sanchez, who was last seen leaving her home to go for a run at around 6 a.m. Saturday, police said. She was reported missing at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.