Police Arrest Suspect in Miami Police Car Burning

The man who was suspected of burning a City of Miami Police Department patrol car last month has been arrested, according to authorities.

City of Miami Police identified 38-year-old Giovanni Fernandez as the suspect. They say he is currently in the hospital due to an "unrelated medical episode."

On Monday, the FBI released surveillance images of the suspect believed to be responsible for the fire, along with a photo of his arm tattoos, and announced a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to his arrest.

The car was set on fire under Interstate 95 on the corner of NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Street in downtown Miami back on May 30, after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Fernandez will face charges of arson, criminal mischief and inciting a riot once he is released from the hospital.

Police say Fernandez will also face federal charges.