Police Arrest Suspect in Miami Beach Home Invasion, Attack

Police have arrested a man in connection with a home invasion and an attack in Miami Beach.

Miguel Ángel Lopez Sorto, 34, faces a felony charge of occupied burglary with battery, Miami Beach Police announced Wednesday night.

UPDATE: MBPD’s Major Crimes Unit has located and arrested 34-year-old Miguel Ángel Lopez Sorto. He will be charged with Occupied Burglary with Battery, a felony charge that has no bond. https://t.co/nDmAR9XEaq — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 18, 2021

The department was investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a stranger who tried to sexually batter her in her own home Monday evening in Miami Beach.

The victim told officers she heard a knock at her front door. When she opened it, a man pushed his way into her home and forcefully tried to kiss her and take off her shirt.

The case report said the woman screamed and was able to break free and grab a kitchen knife — ultimately convincing the suspect to leave.

Celebrity DJ YG is the woman's neighbor and was nearby when the incident happened.

"We heard the commotion, loud sound, loud booming sound but I was in a conversation and didn't think nothing of it until I heard something and was like, let me go out there and see what's going on," he said.

He said the woman was distraught and shaken up.

"The lady, she came out, she was like 'yeah, he came in through the back, knocked on the door. He just jumped on me, attacked me,'" he said. "I was like 'man, this is crazy.'"

The victim also told police about four or five months ago, she had seen someone staring at her through her window on two occasions.

On Wednesday afternoon, NBC 6 crews watched as police took a man into custody from a building next door. Police did not confirm this was the suspect they were looking for, but did say there was progress with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Beach Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.