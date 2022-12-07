Police Asking for Public's Help to Find Missing Hialeah Woman

Hialeah Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who allegedly made threats to end her own life.

Lisett Gonzalez Pupo, 55, was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of West 40th Place after allegedly telling family members she was going to drive her vehicle into a canal and end her own life.

Pupo is 5' tall and weighs 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a blue Toyota C-HR with the tag number DAU X09.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.