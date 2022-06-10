Police Called After Giant Dog Found Wandering Inside Bradenton Store

Employees at a store in Bradenton ran into quite the problem last week: how do you get rid of a unwanted visitor at closing time?

More importantly, how do you get rid of that customer when he has four legs and can't actually speak?

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports officers with the Bradenton Police Department were called to the Dollar General store on May 31st, after employees said a nearly 140 lb. dog was roaming the aisles after hours.

“So, he just walked in?” one of the officers asked.

Employees said the 135 lb. dog named Bentley came in while an employee was in the back of the store. Police said the giant pup broke through a gate at his home several blocks away and spent hours wandering the store.

Bentley was later turned back over to his owners, who called police after they noticed he was missing.

“Fortunately, Bentley does have a microchip – or maybe a megachip,” the police department added.