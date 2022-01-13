Police Car Found on Fire Outside Lauderhill Synagogue

Police are investigating the scene outside of a Lauderhill synagogue where a police car was found on fire Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene outside the Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad, located at 6700 Northwest 44th Street, just after midnight where the police vehicle from the Lauderhill Police Department was found in flames.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was put out before the car was towed away.

Police have launched an arson investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.