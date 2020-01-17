At Least 3 Hurt in Wrong-Way Crash on Don Shula Expressway in Miami-Dade

At least three people were hospitalized following a wrong-way crash on the Don Shula Expressway Friday.

The incident reportedly involved a white Jeep Renegade SUV that was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of the Expressway, which crashed head-on into a white sedan near Killian Drive.

#TrafficAlert: Southbound State Road 874 is currently shutdown at Kendall Dr. due to a traffic crash involving a wrong way driver. Troopers and @MiamiDadePD on scene investigating. Please avoid the area & seek an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/Yb51iBx8ij — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) January 17, 2020

A Miami-Dade Police officer who was trying to stop the car also crashed at the scene, officials said.

Footage showed the badly-damaged sedan on its side next to the Renegade, which had a smashed front-end. The police car also had bad front-end damage.

Multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, with three people rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, officials said. Their exact conditions were unknown.

All southbound lanes of the expressway were closed in the area. Police said drivers should expect heavy delays.

We are currently investigating a major traffic crash on the southbound lanes of 874 near Killian Parkway. All lanes are currently closed. Expect heavy delays. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/aUJL04RhCF — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 17, 2020

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.