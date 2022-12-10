Police Charge Two More Teens in Parking Garage Shooting at Dadeland Mall

Miami-Dade Police have arrested and charged two additional teens in the shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall.

Evan and Ernest Flowers, both 18, were charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Two people were initially taken into custody after the incident, but only 18-year-old Alex Bryant Jr. was charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting happened in a garage near the food court at the mall around 9:30 p.m.

A witness said he saw men getting into an altercation, which eventually led to the shooting. Police said the victim was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. MDPD identified the victim as 28-year-old Shakamarley Walker.

"This appears to be an altercation amongst four to five people that happened to occur at the commercial establishment, it has nothing to do with the mall, there was no type of criminal activity that was occurring towards the mall, there was no robbery, there was no type of shooting toward any of the patrons, it just happened to occur on the property of the mall," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

A vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene but was spotted by officers a short time later and a police chase began.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a pole near Southwest 147th Avenue and 216th Street, police said.