Police Chase After Alleged Carjacking Leads Officers Across Miami-Dade

Police are searching for the people involved in a reported carjacking that led officers on a chase across most of Miami-Dade.

Officers from several agencies responded to the scene in Miami Beach where a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was allegedly taken. Crews followed the car as it came across to downtown Miami and went south on US 1.

Police initially lost the car, but reportedly found it again traveling westbound on Kendall Drive near Southwest 112th Place, where the people inside bailed out of the car and fled.

Investigators have not released details on the case, including who they are looking for at this time.