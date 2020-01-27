Miami-Dade

Police Chase After Alleged Carjacking Leads Officers Across Miami-Dade

Officers from several agencies responded to the scene in Miami Beach where a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was allegedly taken

WSCV-TV

Police are searching for the people involved in a reported carjacking that led officers on a chase across most of Miami-Dade.

Officers from several agencies responded to the scene in Miami Beach where a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was allegedly taken. Crews followed the car as it came across to downtown Miami and went south on US 1.

Police initially lost the car, but reportedly found it again traveling westbound on Kendall Drive near Southwest 112th Place, where the people inside bailed out of the car and fled.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know – Miami Heat Remembers Kobe Bryant, Super Bowl Teams Arrive

Super Bowl LIV 21 hours ago

Complete Guide to Super Bowl LIV Week Events in South Florida

Investigators have not released details on the case, including who they are looking for at this time.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us