Caught on Camera

Police chase ends in rollover crash on Miami Beach

Cell phone video captured the moment an intense police chase ended in a rollover crash on Miami Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers tried to stop a stolen Toyota SUV in the area of Alton Road and 56th Street.

The driver in the SUV didn't stop and attempted to flee from troopers, officials said.

After a short chase, a trooper conducted a PIT maneuver on the entrance ramp to westbound I-195 from Alton Road causing the SUV to rollover.

The driver then apprehended without further incident.

