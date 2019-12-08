A car chase that began in Hallandale Beach ended with an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Hollywood when suspects refused to pull their car over and instead started shooting at officers, officials said.

The incident began when a Hallandale officer tried pulling over a car after a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and fled the scene, Hallandale Beach Police officials said.

At one point, a passenger in the car was hanging out of the car door with a gun, officials said.

Police chased the suspects from Pembroke Road to Hollywood Boulevard, where the suspects got out of the car and took off running, according to officers.

After the suspects bailed out, an officer opened fire, officials said.

One of the suspects, later identified as Joseph Knowles, was taken to the hospital and was expected to be okay and face charges. The other suspect, 21-year-old Jamari Dobard, was arrested on charges including possession of a gun by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

"Anytime a person has a weapon, it does heighten the situation," Hallandale Beach Capt. Rashana Dabney-Donovan said. "We officers have to make very quick decisions and unfortunately, when a weapon is entered into the equation, it makes that situation a little bit more difficult."

No other information was immediately known.

