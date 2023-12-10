Police chase in Fort Lauderdale ends in a car wreck

The driver of a vehicle related to a felony in Hendry County crashed into a concrete pole after a police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 1400 block of NE 62nd street when the driver decided to flee.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle during the pursuit and crashed into the concrete power pole.

The three occupants were all treated with non-life threatening injuries and taken to North Broward Hospital, with the driver being arrested, Ft. Lauderdale Police confirmed.

Fort Lauderdale Police could not confirm why the car was listed as a "felony vehicle" in Hendry County. NBC6 has reached out for comment.

Fort Lauderdale Police also confirmed that FPL responded for repairs to the power pole and that traffic was impacted but has since returned to normal.