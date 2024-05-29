Suspects in custody after high-speed chase ends on Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade

Multiple suspects were taken into custody after a high-speed police chase ended on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday afternoon.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers in unmarked cars along with Miami-Dade Police pursuing a speeding silver SUV that was weaving in and out of traffic on the Palmetto.

At one point, the SUV clipped a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder, narrowly missing a person who was standing behind the vehicle.

The SUV eventually stopped north of Northwest 57th Avenue where officers surrounded it with guns drawn.

The driver and at least one other person from the vehicle were taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident began when officers with the Robbery Intervention Detail who were conducting an operation in Florida City spotted the SUV as it appeared to be casing a warehouse area.

Officers did a records check and the vehicle came back as stolen, officials said. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.

Police haven't identified the people taken into custody but said they're possible robbery suspects.

The incident was causing some traffic issues on the Palmetto.

