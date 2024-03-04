Miami-Dade

Police pursuit ends with suspect in custody in SW Miami-Dade

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver is in custody after leading police on a pursuit in southwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper 6 was over the scene Monday morning where the chase came to an end near SW 192nd Avenue and SW 344th Street.

Miami-Dade Police said the pursuit started when an officer tried to make a traffic stop on a white van.

Officials said the driver sped off -and later pulled into a vacant lot where they got out of the van and attempted to flee by jumping over a fence.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver or the charges they'll face.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us