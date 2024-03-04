Police pursuit ends with suspect in custody in SW Miami-Dade

A driver is in custody after leading police on a pursuit in southwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper 6 was over the scene Monday morning where the chase came to an end near SW 192nd Avenue and SW 344th Street.

Miami-Dade Police said the pursuit started when an officer tried to make a traffic stop on a white van.

Officials said the driver sped off -and later pulled into a vacant lot where they got out of the van and attempted to flee by jumping over a fence.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver or the charges they'll face.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.