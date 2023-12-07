Police chief placed on administrative leave in North Miami Beach

The police chief of the North Miami Beach Police Department is now on administrative leave, according to officials.

The announcement stems from an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Paid administrative leave means Chief Harvette S. Smith doesn't come to work every day, but rather phones in and checks with city officials.

Smith is the subject of a state police investigation, and while that happens, one of the deputy chiefs will be in charge of the police department.

The investigation is possibly connected to a nasty family fight that has reached court and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

More than half a dozen filings in Miami-Dade County Family Court level heavy allegations against the chief.

Boxes checked by a relative claim the chief has committed stalking against her, previously threatened or harassed her, and threatened to harm her with weapons such as guns or knives.

A recent court filing by the relative says she believes the respondent is an imminent threat to her.

She says the chief has previously threatened her by stating she is "trained to kill" when the two argued.

The relative's petition requesting a restraining order be placed against the chief was denied by a judge.

FDLE officials say they have received information from the department and inspectors have been assigned.

"It's important for our residents here at NMB to know that their safety is of utmost importance," said Mario Diaz, North Miami Beach's city manager. "Our police department is operating under normal operations."

The personnel move comes just two days after Evan Piper was elected mayor in a special election Tuesday.

The special election was held after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended former mayor Anthony DeFillipo, who was arrested and charged with illegally voting in three elections following a series of NBC6 investigations into his residency and political chaos on the commission.

The former mayor has pleaded not guilty and this trial is set for next year.

Smith has not been criminally charged.NBC6 reached out to her but we have not heard back.