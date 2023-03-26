Miami-Dade County

Police, Coast Guard Searching for Missing Homestead Man Last Seen on Sandbar

Harvin Woods, 51, was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the park at Southwest 328th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said

By Brian Hamacher

Miami-Dade Police

Authorities are searching for a missing man who was last seen on a sandbar at Homestead Bayfront Park.

Harvin Woods, 51, was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the park at Southwest 328th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard Officials said the disappearance happened not far from Elliot Key.

Woods was not diagnosed with any physical or mental impairments, but may be in need of services, police said.

He's 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-715-3300.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyHomestead
