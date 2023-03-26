Police, Coast Guard Searching for Missing Homestead Man Last Seen on Sandbar

Authorities are searching for a missing man who was last seen on a sandbar at Homestead Bayfront Park.

Harvin Woods, 51, was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the park at Southwest 328th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard Officials said the disappearance happened not far from Elliot Key.

#Breaking the USCG and partner agencies are searching for Harvin Woods, from Homestead, FL. He was last seen on the Elliot Key sandbar, Saturday night. Woods is approximately 6 ft. tall and was last seen wearing black shorts. Anyone w/ info please call 305-702-6470 pic.twitter.com/ueFi4G0Cvx — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 26, 2023

Woods was not diagnosed with any physical or mental impairments, but may be in need of services, police said.

He's 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-715-3300.