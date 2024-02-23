Police confirm apparent police-involved shooting outside Jackson Memorial Hospital

Miami Police have confirmed that there was a police-involved shooting outside Jackson Memorial Hospital Friday.

According to Miami Officer Rafael Horta, the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. when police received a call about a violent dispute between two men.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that one man was armed with a knife.

Officials said an officer discharged their weapon at the suspect who he fled toward JMH where he was later apprehended by police.

PIO is on scene at the media staging area located at NW 8 Avenue and NW 17 St due to an active police investigation. Please avoid the area along 9-10 Ave between 17-18 St as traffic will be slightly impacted. KD pic.twitter.com/cCdBuDu9Yx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 23, 2024

At this time, police have not released any information on any potential injuries or if they have any suspects involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.