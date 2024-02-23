Jackson Memorial Hospital

Police confirm apparent police-involved shooting outside Jackson Memorial Hospital

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Police have confirmed that there was a police-involved shooting outside Jackson Memorial Hospital Friday.

According to Miami Officer Rafael Horta, the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. when police received a call about a violent dispute between two men.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that one man was armed with a knife.

Officials said an officer discharged their weapon at the suspect who he fled toward JMH where he was later apprehended by police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At this time, police have not released any information on any potential injuries or if they have any suspects involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Jackson Memorial Hospitalshooting investigation
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us