Police Continue to Investigate Pompano Beach Shooting that Left One Man Dead

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach Saturday evening.

Broward Sheriff's Office says, at around 7 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting near the area of 1950 Northeast 49th Street.

A witness, Vinamarie Pizzo, was inside a nearby Walmart on 49th Street when she said people started yelling for everyone to get out.

“I was in Walmart. I was getting my items and all of a sudden I hear screaming and sirens,” Pizzo said.

She described the scene as chaotic.

"Cops with guns, just running towards charging straightahead and they said, ‘We need everybody to get out, we need everybody to come to the front,'" Pizzo recalled.

Across the street, investigators say someone shot a 49-year-old man in front of a Food Mart.

They say he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crime scene tape and stains were left Sunday from a shooting witnesses are still trying to make sense of.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that could help with this case to call Broward County crime stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.